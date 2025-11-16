Candriam S.C.A. Sells 42,962 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42,962 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 89.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 79.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 89.6% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSCO. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.4%

Tractor Supply stock opened at $55.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.60. Tractor Supply Company has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.18%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

