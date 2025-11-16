Candriam S.C.A. Buys New Position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR $CNTA

Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 347,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,000. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.26% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 81.0% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 41,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 18,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $3,273,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Tia L. Bush sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 121,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,078. This represents a 24.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Iqbal J. Hussain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 105,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,773.86. This represents a 15.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 179,964 shares of company stock worth $4,106,481 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNTA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Stephens began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

Featured Stories

