Candriam S.C.A. Has $4.23 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INDA. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 441,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,722,000 after buying an additional 123,984 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $899,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $54.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $59.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.82.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

