Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Stock Holdings Increased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 289.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 87 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total value of $17,345,723.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,432,080.64. This represents a 38.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total transaction of $3,802,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,265.80. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,128 shares of company stock worth $70,431,641. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $465.00 price target (down from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.43.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $379.44 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.74 and a 12-month high of $503.62. The company has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

