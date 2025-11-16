iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139,446 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,083,521,000 after acquiring an additional 923,688 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,049,784,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,897,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,432,000 after purchasing an additional 251,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,633,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,370,000 after purchasing an additional 288,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,253,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,589,000 after purchasing an additional 347,117 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $116.85 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.10.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

