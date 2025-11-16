Fiera Capital Corp Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $688.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.73.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $557.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $590.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $548.06. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1 year low of $426.24 and a 1 year high of $640.90.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

