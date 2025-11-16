iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 268,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,634 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $91,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $367.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $366.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.32. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $264.17 and a 1 year high of $377.77.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.