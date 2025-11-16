Creative Planning Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Creative Planning cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,873 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $44,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.8% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 222,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,259,000 after acquiring an additional 14,627 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,260,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,098.51. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $245.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $159.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.23 and its 200 day moving average is $187.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 103.84%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

