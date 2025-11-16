Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Sells 27,198 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF $SPMB

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 302,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,198 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $6,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPMB. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 622.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 437.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SPMB stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $22.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11.

About SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

