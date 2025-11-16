Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,519,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,959 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $60,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 44,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Performance

BATS CALF opened at $43.46 on Friday. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.