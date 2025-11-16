Sportradar Group AG $SRAD Stock Position Raised by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 572,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,413 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $16,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sportradar Group by 2,137.8% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 3,058.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sportradar Group by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRAD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Arete Research raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

SRAD stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sportradar Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $342.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.04 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 9.35%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sportradar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

