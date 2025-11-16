Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $20,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,498,000 after buying an additional 56,270 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $88.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.31. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $81.47 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.35. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pinnacle West Capital

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.