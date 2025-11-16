Creative Planning Buys 6,807 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Creative Planning grew its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,342 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in American Express were worth $60,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth $1,454,667,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in American Express by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,025,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,849,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,487,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,282,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,746 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,752,690 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,278,711,000 after purchasing an additional 965,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,108,971 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $353,740,000 after buying an additional 640,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total transaction of $18,010,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 85,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,825,691.17. The trade was a 36.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total transaction of $894,359.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,359.15. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $356.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.91. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $377.23. The firm has a market cap of $245.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.65.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

