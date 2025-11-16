Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $16.47 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $16,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 13.8% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 36,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,938,000 after buying an additional 28,608 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 723,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,212,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 49,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $177.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.73 and a 12-month high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $766.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.22 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 38.78%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.47%.

AVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.35.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

