QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,109 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $73,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 256 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.3%

QCOM stock opened at $173.98 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $186.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.00.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Wall Street Zen raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna set a $210.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total transaction of $1,384,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,998.46. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $24,834,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,718,770.24. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,305 shares of company stock worth $27,858,392. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

