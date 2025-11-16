Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 3,754 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $18,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Quarry LP lifted its position in General Dynamics by 783.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 64.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.89.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $344.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $360.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $336.91 and a 200-day moving average of $309.82. The stock has a market cap of $92.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $1,060,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,777.70. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total transaction of $40,478,751.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,325,666.99. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 141,670 shares of company stock valued at $44,543,236 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

