Cetera Investment Advisers Has $74.89 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 301,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,356 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $74,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.4%

VHT opened at $282.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $234.11 and a twelve month high of $287.05.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

