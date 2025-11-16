Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Buys 6,454 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April $PAPR

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 43.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.1% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.1% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.1% in the second quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS PAPR opened at $38.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.43. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $32.74 and a one year high of $37.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.58.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

