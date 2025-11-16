Candriam S.C.A. Lowers Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.05% of Darling Ingredients worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 535.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 6.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 12.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.50. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 35,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $1,082,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 781,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,162,032.04. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

