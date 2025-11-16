CFO4Life Group LLC Takes $299,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,439 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,418,000 after buying an additional 1,312,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,106,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,658 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 38.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,141,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,012 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 41.4% in the first quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,177,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,657,000 after purchasing an additional 931,032 shares during the period. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 18,732.9% during the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 781,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,188,000 after purchasing an additional 776,853 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI set a $180.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $80,739,838.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 19,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $2,969,467.76. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 4,537,755 shares of company stock valued at $642,644,973 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of DELL opened at $133.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.69. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $168.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

