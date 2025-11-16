Candriam S.C.A. Sells 14,411 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,411 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 50,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,254,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,423,000 after acquiring an additional 363,865 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 35.3% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 163,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,053,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB opened at $104.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.64. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.22 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kimberly-Clark ( NASDAQ:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 184.87% and a net margin of 12.87%.The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. They issued a “hold (c+)” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.