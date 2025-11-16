Fiera Capital Corp Acquires New Shares in RTX Corporation $RTX

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 45.3% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on RTX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.47.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $175.42 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $181.31. The company has a market cap of $235.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.24.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.