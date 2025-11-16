Candriam S.C.A. Increases Stock Position in Enel Chile S.A. $ENIC

Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 928,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,650,000. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 112.9% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 4,498,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after buying an additional 2,385,840 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 2,729.3% during the first quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 472,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 455,685 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the second quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Enel Chile by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 791,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENIC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enel Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.90.

ENIC stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Enel Chile had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enel Chile S.A. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

