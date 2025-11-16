Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Purchased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,070 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Vertiv by 96.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,490,000 after buying an additional 3,420,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,686,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,082,000 after buying an additional 219,970 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 19.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,496,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,416,000 after buying an additional 572,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. KGI Securities upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Vertiv from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

Vertiv Trading Up 4.3%

VRT opened at $170.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.94. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $202.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 5.66%.

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,334.02. The trade was a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,873.52. This trade represents a 77.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,298 shares of company stock valued at $17,770,188. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

