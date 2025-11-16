Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,846,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,023,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,756,000 after purchasing an additional 456,633 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 971,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,387,000 after purchasing an additional 301,463 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,327,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 82.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 486,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,099,000 after purchasing an additional 219,598 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.75 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.04 and a one year high of $112.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

