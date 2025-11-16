Fiera Capital Corp Takes Position in Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,546 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,559,632 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,667,000 after purchasing an additional 92,996 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 38.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 84,332 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 39.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,339 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,922 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on KGC shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE KGC opened at $25.47 on Friday. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 9.79%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.