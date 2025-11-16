CFO4Life Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,393,000 after buying an additional 157,444 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,657,000 after buying an additional 289,579 shares during the period. UNC Management Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 577,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,514,000 after acquiring an additional 44,221 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV opened at $380.52 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $273.60 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $379.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

