Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB Shares Sold by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,123 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $12,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 13,159,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,350 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,901,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,658,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,322,000 after purchasing an additional 43,935 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,275,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,215,000 after purchasing an additional 37,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $161,574,000.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

