Empower Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIL. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,389,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,961,000 after acquiring an additional 191,980 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,076,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,166,000 after acquiring an additional 622,409 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.1% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,812,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,987,000 after purchasing an additional 650,315 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,535,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,534,000 after purchasing an additional 585,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,486,000 after purchasing an additional 329,728 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.60 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.29 and a 12-month high of $91.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.60.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

