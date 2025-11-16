Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Purchased by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $249.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.94. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

