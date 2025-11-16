Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.4167.

ROL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $55.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,720,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,156,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rollins by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,102,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,801,000 after buying an additional 274,105 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,243,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,464,000 after buying an additional 38,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rollins by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,379,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,446,000 after buying an additional 432,067 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 41.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,657,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,224,000 after buying an additional 1,649,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

ROL opened at $58.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day moving average of $56.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rollins has a 12-month low of $45.34 and a 12-month high of $60.35.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 14.02%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rollins will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

