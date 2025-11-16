Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.4167.
ROL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $55.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins
Rollins Price Performance
ROL opened at $58.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day moving average of $56.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rollins has a 12-month low of $45.34 and a 12-month high of $60.35.
Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 14.02%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rollins will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rollins Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.
About Rollins
Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.
Featured Articles
