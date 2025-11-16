Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $21,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 70.2% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 35,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 10.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 32,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $388,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total transaction of $1,225,746.63. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,014.86. This represents a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,569 shares of company stock valued at $7,730,464. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $830.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $869.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $767.54 and a 200 day moving average of $722.21.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $930.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $860.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.