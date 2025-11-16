Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $94,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SDY stock opened at $138.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.98 and its 200 day moving average is $137.69. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $119.83 and a 12 month high of $144.45.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.