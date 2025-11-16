Zicix (ZICXD) and Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.1% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zicix and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Zicix alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zicix N/A N/A N/A Zicix Competitors -902.09% -91.82% -14.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zicix and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zicix N/A N/A -0.03 Zicix Competitors $9.89 billion $239.88 million 11.97

Risk & Volatility

Zicix’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Zicix. Zicix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Zicix has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zicix’s competitors have a beta of 1.53, meaning that their average stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zicix competitors beat Zicix on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Zicix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zicix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Texas Mobile Health, Inc., provides diagnostic medical imaging services in Houston, Texas. It offers cardiac diagnostic services, including echocardiogram, stress testing, carotid ultrasound, and halter and event monitoring services; medical services, such as general medical care, medical care for home health patients, general and immigration physicals, weight reduction, cold laser pain relief treatment, physical therapy, and anti-aging treatment; and MRI, CT, and X-Ray services. The company was formerly known as Bederra Corporation and changed its name to Zicix Corporation on February 8, 2011. Zicix Corporation was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Zicix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zicix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.