Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $55,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 42,433 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $408.56 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $262.65 and a 12 month high of $426.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

