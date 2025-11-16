Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Cercano Management LLC

Cercano Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $617.83 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $634.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $614.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $581.54. The company has a market capitalization of $768.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.