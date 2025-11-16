Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 270,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $52,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $204.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $146.68 and a 12 month high of $216.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.56.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

