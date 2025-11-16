Bell Investment Advisors Inc Takes Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR

Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portland Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Portland Financial Advisors Inc now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,061,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,390,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 1,410,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,313,000 after purchasing an additional 171,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHR opened at $25.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $25.35.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

