Bell Investment Advisors Inc Takes $160,000 Position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF $SMLF

Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,744,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,449,000 after acquiring an additional 137,719 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,147,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,311,000 after purchasing an additional 394,121 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 870,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,177,000 after purchasing an additional 33,534 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 630,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,215,000 after buying an additional 149,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 520,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,392,000 after buying an additional 19,829 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

SMLF stock opened at $72.62 on Friday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $53.39 and a 1 year high of $76.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.27.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

