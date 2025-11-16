SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF $FLRN is Cannon Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Cannon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Cannon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cannon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLRN. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 262,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 62.7% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 18,117 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 207,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 16,185 shares during the period. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 613,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after buying an additional 27,352 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FLRN opened at $30.81 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77.

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.