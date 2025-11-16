Cannon Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,082 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Cannon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Cannon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cannon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

IWM stock opened at $237.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.15. The firm has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $252.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

