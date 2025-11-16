SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $17.81 Million Position in Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,806,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRCL. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Circle Internet Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Tamara L. Schulz sold 836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $106,238.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 93,609 shares in the company, valued at $11,895,831.72. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen sold 33,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total value of $4,081,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 297,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,170,603.35. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 831,014 shares of company stock valued at $105,416,046 over the last ninety days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Circle Internet Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Monday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Circle Internet Group from $160.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.53.

Get Our Latest Report on CRCL

Circle Internet Group Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Circle Internet Group stock opened at $81.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.80. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $298.99.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $739.76 million for the quarter. Circle Internet Group’s revenue was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Circle Internet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circle Internet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.