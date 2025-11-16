Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $253.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.65. The company has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.68 and a 12 month high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 70.63% and a net margin of 19.79%.Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total transaction of $177,249.30. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,622.90. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,543.88. This trade represents a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

