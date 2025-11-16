Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Invests $976,000 in Kemper Corporation $KMPR

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 37.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,154,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kemper by 673.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 262,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,558,000 after acquiring an additional 228,707 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,819,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Kemper by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,263,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,357,000 after purchasing an additional 158,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kemper in the first quarter worth $8,390,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kemper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Kemper Stock Performance

Kemper stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kemper Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $73.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.90.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($1.00). Kemper had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

Kemper announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Kemper

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

