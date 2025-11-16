Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,368 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 0.6% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $37,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. Summitry LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 195,840 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $53,404,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth $59,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5,244.4% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 48,100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,116,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.5% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $31,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,096,889. This represents a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 67,622 shares of company stock valued at $16,714,561 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of CRM opened at $243.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.51 and a 200 day moving average of $257.56. The company has a market cap of $232.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Northland Capmk cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.