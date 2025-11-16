Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s holdings in Aercap were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Aercap during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Aercap during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aercap by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aercap in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aercap during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aercap alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Aercap from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Aercap from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aercap from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Aercap from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.57.

Aercap Price Performance

AER stock opened at $136.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.00. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $138.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 45.41%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Aercap’s payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

Aercap Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aercap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aercap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.