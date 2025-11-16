Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Unilever PLC $UL

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 513,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,454 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for approximately 2.4% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $31,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Unilever by 13.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,100,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,054 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,413,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Unilever by 764.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 775,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,185,000 after buying an additional 685,848 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,374,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Unilever by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 440,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after acquiring an additional 273,554 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $65.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average is $61.64.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

