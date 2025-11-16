Tower Semiconductor Ltd. $TSEM Stock Holdings Cut by Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management cut its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 816,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the quarter. Tower Semiconductor accounts for 5.5% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $35,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,087,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,106,000 after acquiring an additional 93,868 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,546,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,803,000 after purchasing an additional 57,544 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,242,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,240,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,887,000 after purchasing an additional 243,267 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 14.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,010,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,707,000 after purchasing an additional 249,621 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSEM stock opened at $99.26 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.21.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business had revenue of $395.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Tower Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

