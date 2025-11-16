Equinox Gold Corp. $EQX Shares Bought by Persistent Asset Partners Ltd

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 95.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,509 shares during the quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,852,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,082,000 after buying an additional 1,029,738 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 10,848,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,310 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,093,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,562,000 after acquiring an additional 64,101 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 7,699,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,762 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 322.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,499,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on EQX shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Cormark raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.05 and a beta of 1.11. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.81 million. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

