Reviewing Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) & Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) and Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.2% of Liberty Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Liberty Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Liberty Global has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivendi has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Global $4.77 billion 0.75 $1.59 billion ($6.09) -1.75 Vivendi $321.42 million 10.73 -$6.50 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Liberty Global and Vivendi”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Liberty Global has higher revenue and earnings than Vivendi.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Global and Vivendi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Global -60.38% -22.64% -10.77% Vivendi N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Global and Vivendi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Global 2 6 2 0 2.00 Vivendi 0 2 0 2 3.00

Liberty Global currently has a consensus price target of $14.26, suggesting a potential upside of 33.62%. Given Liberty Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Liberty Global is more favorable than Vivendi.

Summary

Liberty Global beats Vivendi on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service. The company provides various tiers of digital video programming and audio services, as well as digital video recorders and multimedia home gateway systems; Horizon 5, a cloud-based, multi-screen entertainment platform that combines linear television, including recording and replay features and video-on-demand services; Horizon Go, an online mobile app; and channels, including general entertainment, sports, movies, series, documentaries, lifestyles, news, adult, children, and ethnic and foreign channels. In addition, it offers postpaid and prepaid mobile services; circuit-switched telephony services; and personal call manager, unified messaging, and a second or third phone line at an incremental cost. Further, the company offers business services comprising voice, advanced data, video, wireless, cloud-based services, and mobile and converged fixed-mobile services to small or home offices, small businesses, and medium and large enterprises, as well as on a wholesale basis to other operators. It operates in Belgium, Switzerland, Ireland, Slovakia, and internationally. Liberty Global Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series. The Lagardère segment engages in the publishing, media, and travel retail activities. The Havas segment includes communications disciplines, such as creativity, media expertise, and healthcare/wellness. The Prisma Media segment publishes French magazines and online videos. The Gameloft segment engages in the creation and publishing of downloadable video games for various console-PC-mobile platforms, tablets, triple-play boxes, and smart TVs. The Vivendi Village segment provides ticketing services and live performances through Olympia production, festival production, and venues. The New Initiatives segment operates Dailymotion, a video content aggregation and distribution platform, as well as develops ultra-high-speed Internet service. The Generosity and Solidarity segment operates CanalOlympia; and Vivendi Foundation, a Create Joy solidarity program, which supports initial and professional training projects. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

